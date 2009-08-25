CALL TO ACTION AGAINST DR PHIL

Yesterday morning I received an email from Queers United asking a group of us to blog about two upcoming Dr. Phil shows.
I haven't seen any of the past shows that dealt with LGBT topics but I do know from multiple past postings that on several occasions, especially when dealing with transgender/transsexual issues, his guests (some of whom were only in their early teens) were marginalized and even "blamed" for the way they were.
Even more disturbing was that the so called "experts" he had on to discuss these highly sensitive issues, supposedly from a "professional" viewpoint, were from the notoriously homophobic Focus On The Family so you can imagine the impression the viewer was left with. Dr. Phil even went so far as to include a link to FOTF on his show's website.
Well, now it seems that he's at it again. According to a Monday posting at Queers United,
His upcoming shows continue to raise a red flag merely by their title and description alone and considering his past actions we do not expect any change.
One show called Teen Experimenting With Bisexuality? has this description:"Did your teenager recently tell you he/she is bisexual? Maybe you caught them engaging in same sex activity? Are you torn with how to react?
Do you feel that what your teenager is doing is just a phase? Or maybe you feel like girls kissing girls is the new teenage fad? Do you feel strongly opinionated on the subject?"
This insinuates that bisexuality is not a psychologically sound or stable orientation. We would applaud a show on bisexuality, but not one that gives credence to the myths surrounding it.
Another show that is alarming is called Struggling With Sexual Identity?"Are you a woman struggling with sexual identity? Maybe it's causing problems with an addiction? Or maybe you feel you might be in denial about your sexuality?
Did you think you knew who you were but then something or someone opened your eyes to a new you?"
The shows title raises a red flag because proponents of "ex-gay therapy" often use the terms "struggling" and "sexual identity" to refer to GLBT people.
Queers United is asking that you send a message to the Dr. Phil show expressing your concerns about ensuring a balanced presentation of these topics. And especially a presentation that doesn't include the homophobic and discredited pseudoscience of so-called "experts" from organizations like Focus On The Family.
To send a message to the Dr. Phil producers, click here for their online contact form.
thanks for raising awareness steve, we must put an end to this hatred in the name of psychology.
